David Andrew Fleming, Jr.
LONGVIEW — David Andrew Fleming Jr. 104, of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 3, 1918, to David and Harriet Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a veteran of World War II and served in the 8th and 9th Air Force in Europe. After returning from the war, he began his career in the tire industry in various management positions. Mr. Fleming worked with B.F. Goodrich, United States Rubber and AMF Tire Equipment Division. While working he lived in many different places from Mahwah, New Jersey to San Juan Capistrano, and San Diego next to Rogers, Arkansas and then on to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee and finally moved to Longview, Texas.
He is a member of the Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian church and was a deacon at the presbyterian church in Rancho Bernardino, California.
Mr. Fleming was activity involved in various community service organizations in California. These included President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Citizen Commission for public schools in San Fernando Valley, California and director of the Encino, California Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Adam Fleming, daughters Judith Allen, Mary Ahearn, stepdaughter Donna Sarnowski. He is survived by 3 children and 4 stepchildren, which are Linda and Harry Prodromides, Debra and Al Moerke, David and Amy Fleming, Michele and Reese Schriver, William (Skip) Webster, Bob and Sue Webster, Kim and Kento Gibson. David had 30 grandchildren and more than 30 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jefferson woman killed in crash just north of Longview
- FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minor
- Tatum ISD hair discrimination lawsuit in federal court
- PHOTOS: East Texas Yamboree Queen Coronation
- Longview police looking for two teen runaways
- Chuy's in Longview to begin hiring
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Stallard: A perfect day in Pittsburg
- 'I'm a dreamer': Lindsay Steele turns passion for photography into Longview business she loves
- Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.