David Atkinson Zuniga

David was born August 3, 1955 in San Benito, Texas to Estella Atkinson and Elias Zuniga. He was born the fifth son of six boys. His brothers, Porfilio (Porfy) and wife Belinda, Danny and wife Mary, Elias (Junior), and Freddy and wife Belin, all live in the Rio Grande Valley. You can imagine all of the stories told of the shenanigans the brothers got into when they were young. Sadly their brother Raymond passed away in January of 2015.
David graduated from San Benito High School in 1974, He worked as a security guard at the Holiday Inn on South Padre Island where he met the love of his life, Cindy, who worked as a hostess in the restaurant. When she saw David for the first time, she thought he was the most handsome man she had ever met. They dated for three years and married on May 31, 1980. They had thirty-nine loving years together, she just wished they could have had thirty-nine more. They had three beautiful children together, daughter, Miranda Wilson, and her husband Robert, of Keller; daughter Mariah Zuniga, of Gilmer, and son Zachery, whose death in 2008 was devastating to the family, but because David was a believer, we know without a doubt that he and Zachary are together again. David has two wonderful granddaughters, Scarlett and Adalyn Wilson, who call him Papaw, and brought so much joy back into his life. David gained a loving extended family when he married Cindy. A loving mother-in-law Doris Downey, father-in-law Buck Downey, brother-in-law Rudy Downey and his wife Cindy; sister-in-law Christie Freeman, and husband Dean; brother-in-law Tim Downey and sister-in-law Suzanne Downey. David has numerous wonderful nieces and nephews on both sides of the family that he loved spending time with.
David was known for many things, one being a hard worker. He worked for Brown and Root several years as a millwright. He spent most of his years working for Eastman Chemical Company, where he worked for thirty years. Due to a heart condition, he was on long term disability for several years, but planned to retire this August. David took a lot of pride in his work and everyone he worked with always spoke about how hard a worker he was.
David was also known for his amazing cooking. He loved cooking for family and friends, and several years ago had a small part time business cooking pizza, ribs, and later seafood. His family will tell you that his cooking was better than any restaurant food they have ever eaten. His cooking was always a gift of love.
David was mainly known for his love of family and friends. He had lots of friends that he enjoyed spending time with. He liked to get together every Thursday at El Sombrero with friends he worked with. He will be greatly missed by Wes and Roxane, Fidel and Cheryl, Ed, Richard, Duck, and many others. David’s happiest times were when he was spending time with his family. He was a very loving, generous, and supportive father and husband. When his children were young, David, Cindy and their children spent all of their time together doing family activities. David also loved coaching Miranda, Zachary, and Mariah, in whatever sport they were active in; he was very proud of his children no matter what they did. David also liked spending time with his brothers, and their families whenever visiting south Texas to spend time with them. David enjoyed taking family vacations, and we will forever cherish the time we spent with him on the last family vacation to Disneyworld and Universal Studios. David will be forever loved and missed, and we will cherish the memories that were made, in the short time we had him.
Due to circumstances of these times, there will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery in Diana, Texas where David will be laid to rest beside his son Zachary. A memorial will be held later to celebrate his life with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Diana Volunteer Firefighters: B.J. Hamilton, Dwayne Leach, Scott Moseley, and Kenny Hankins who lovingly came to David’s aid; Regional Hospital nurses and doctors; our loving neighbors, friends, and community of Diana who have shown their love in ways we will never be able to fully express our gratitude for. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the American Heart Association.
