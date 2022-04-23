David B. Williams
TATUM, TX — David B. William, 74, of Tatum, Texas passed away on April 19, 2022. Born December 3, 1947, in Henderson, Texas. He attended school in Tatum, Texas and found great personal success in running track and playing football. Known by classmates as Tatum Flash because of his fast-sprinting times. He was involved in FFA and was voted most handsome in the class of 1966. After high school, he enrolled at Panola College. He was called away from college by the United States Army being drafted to serve in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam for one year. Upon his return home he began his career with Texas Eastman. He spent 35 years with Texas Eastman before retiring. While at Eastman he enjoyed competitive target shooting with the Eastman Gun Club and the Caddo Rifle and Pistol Club. Since retirement, he enjoyed landscaping and home projects. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t create or fix. He has been a quiet and friendly member of the community. He could be found at all of his grandkid’s activities supporting their interests. One of the things those who knew him best will miss is his quick wit and fun sense of humor. He was never a man to brag. Humble and hard-working are two of his most known attributes. He had a servant’s heart and we will never know all of his acts of kindness.
He is survived by his wife Paula; his son and daughter- in-law, Paul and Julie; his daughter, Wendy; his grandchildren, Baylor and Paisley; his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Florinda; and his nieces and nephew Kristina, Veronica, and Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Doris Williams.
We would like to give thanks to God for the years we had with David, we are all better for them. We would also like to thank all of the family and friends that have prayed, stopped by to visit, made meals and brought joy during a difficult time. We chose to celebrate David in life, so in following his wishes there will not be a service. Cremation arrangements are by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tatum Ex Students Association in memory of the David B. Williams Memorial Scholarship at VeraBank P.O. box 1088, Tatum, TX 75691.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
