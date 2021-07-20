David Bruce Funderburk
LONGVIEW — David Bruce Funderburk, age 72, died Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was born Sept. 20, 1948, to Sam and Margie Funderburk. David graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1967, and then from SFA in 1971, where he met and fell in love with Kathy McDaniel. They married on December 26, 1970.
His father, Sam Funderburk, started Longview Mechanical Contractors (LMC) in 1966. David joined the family business after graduating from SFA, and with his diligence and leadership, LMC grew into a widely respected nationwide company.
David was CEO and an owner of LMC, and a partner of D&R Investments. He enjoyed coaching soccer and baseball. He was an Elder of Centre Presbyterian Church. Some of his favorite times were spent as part of the Mafia Golfers, a group of men that he admired. David also served on the Cherokee Water Board, as Treasurer of the Cherokee Club Board, was President of the Commissioners of Gregg County ESD #1, and was also a Mason.
David enjoyed Lake Cherokee and loved sunset cruises. Some of his favorite memories were spending time on the lake with his growing family and friends. Without a doubt, his group of friends have been an amazing source of encouragement to the family. David lived a full life, filled with many joys, adventures, and trips.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 50 incredible years, his sons Clint and his wife, Cindy; Clay, and his wife, Mikki; and 7 grandchildren: Christian, Cullen, Katelyn, Clara, Pierce, Nate, and Maya. David’s brothers and sisters are Sandy Bozell, Vern Staub, Randy Funderburk, Ruth Ann Funderburk, and Janet Jacobs.
Visitation will be at The Church of Lake Cherokee Thursday, July 22, at 11:00 am followed by the memorial service at 12:00 officiated by Pastor John Woodard. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of this wonderful man to Centre Presbyterian Church at 8531 FM 2011, Longview, TX 75603. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
