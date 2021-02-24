David Case
LONGVIEW — David Case, 63, a Beloved Husband, Father, and Friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 20th, 2021. David passed away at Good Shepherd Hospital surrounded by his wife, two daughters, and numerous other family members. David was born in Conneaut, Ohio to Richard and Doris Case. David was the third of five children. In 1976 he graduated from Conneaut High School in Ohio. At the age of 22, David met the love of his life, Lori. After dating for just a few short years, David proposed and then married Lori on March 20th, 1982. David accepted a job in Texas earlier that year at Motion Industries, and moved his new bride to Longview, Texas the day after they wed. David and Lori went on to have two beautiful daughters, Megan and Amber. David has been an employee at Motion Industries for 40 years. One of David’s greatest loves was his church and his church family. David has been a long time active member of Longview First Church Of The Nazarene. David loved serving others at his church, working in his Father’s wood shop, spending time with family and friends, and reading. David was an avid reader, and loved reading his Bible and anything history related. David was preceded in death by his Parents, Richard and Doris Case, his Brother Gregory Case, and his Brother-In-Law John Sims. Left to cherish his memory, his Wife of 39 years, Lori Case, Daughter Megan Romero and Husband Nick of Fort Worth, Daughter Amber Case of Tyler, Sister Carolyn and Husband Thomas Morey of Gilmer, Sister Joyce and Husband Paul Rose of Garland, Sister Diana Sims of Garland, Sister-In-Law Elan Case of Macon, GA, and five grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends from 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, for visitation at Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, February 25th, 2021, at Welch Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Hendrick officiating.
