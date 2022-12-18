David Caswell Lambert
LONGVIEW — David Caswell Lambert was born on March 11, 1947 and departed this life on December 15, 2022.
David grew up in Madisonville, Texas with parents, Durwood and Mary Ethel Lambert and brother Bobby. In 1967, he was drafted into the army and sent off to Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts. After returning home, he had several jobs before landing his forever job at the US Post Office where he retired from.
He had two children, Cas and Alicia with Jennifer Ford Lambert. After his divorce, he lived happily ever after with Betty Vaughn.
David is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother and his first wife, Jennifer. He is survived by his children, Cas (Vickie), Alicia (Phillip), grandchildren Hailey, Michael and Joey, and his love, Betty; and Cindy McCracken and Steve Coppedge along with numerous cousins and friends.
