David Charles Morris
LONGVIEW A Celebration of the life of David Charles Morris will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Visitation with family will be held at 1:00 pm prior to the service. David, 84, passed away surrounded by family in Atlanta, Georgia on July 24, 2021. He was born on February 28, 1937 in Royse City, Texas in Collin County to Rev. H.S. and Claudine Morris.
David served in automobile sales and management for most of his career. He served many years at Pegues-Hurst Motor Company in Longview. As a preacher's kid, David lived in many Texas cities. He was voted an All Around Boy and a football hero in high school in Paducah, Texas. The 1955 Paducah High School football team players have all remained close friends through the years. He never met a stranger and witnessed to all he came in contact with. He loved the Lord and shared that love.
He was a faithful and loving husband and father/grandfather to the end. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughters Melinda Manning and Katrina Petty, and grandson Preston High. He was loved and will be truly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Delores Morris; his children, Blake Morris (Tawny) and Karen McHugh (Robert); nine grandchildren, Meredith Shockley (Chad), Phillip High (Hannah), Blake Morris Jr, John Michael Morris, Joshua Morris, Matthew Morris and Sarah Grace Morris; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan, Easton, Sophie, Zenobia, Tyfon, Caleb, Issac, Audrey and Sara Bailee. His best friend and baby sister, Debby High (Jimmy) and a great-nephew Jesse Newcomb who he considered a grandchild.
