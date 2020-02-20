David Cooper

David Leroy Cooper was born January 5, 1947 in Longview, Texas to Leroy Edgar Cooper and Norma Dean Burgess Cooper. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Green Beret achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1969 due to a war injury. Upon his return home, he worked as a welder at Green Steel for 25 years and then went on to work as a Postman for another 25 years before finally retiring. David’s awesome personality and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it and be a stand-in parent to young people in his life endeared him to everyone that met him. David’s true love was his family. His grandchildren had several names for him, it just depended on which one you were talking to. He was known as “PawPaw”, “Dad”, and “PowPow”. He would do anything for his family always making sure everybody was taken care of no matter what. He loved them beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is preceded in death by his father, Leroy Cooper.
He is survived by his children, Angi Offield and Scottie Cooper (Jennifer Scott); step-children, Bobby Steelman, Eric Steelman (Mary Ann), and Anita Stone; his mother, Dean Cooper; grandchildren, Christy Lasyone, Brooklynn Eddington, James Ogden, Marley Cooper, Bailey Cooper, and Haiden Cooper; great-grandson, Maverick Eddington; brother, Rolland Cooper; mother of his children, Diane Cooper; and his beloved fur babies, Lizzie, Penny, and Gizmo.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to woundedwarriorsproject.org
