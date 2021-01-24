David Darryl Denton
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA — David Darryl Denton was born April 30th, 1949 in Morris, Oklahoma to Neal and Betty Denton. He passed from this life peacefully on December 18, 2020 at his home in San Jose, California.
Darryl was raised in White Oak, Texas. In 1967, he graduated from White Oak High School where he was an accomplished student, athlete, and musician. He held a variety of student offices in school and received many honors and awards. Two accomplishments of which he was especially proud were running the lead off leg on the district champion mile relay team his senior year and being recipient of the valedictorian award in his graduating class.
Darryl maintained many close relationships with administrators and teachers he knew in high school. Later in life he eagerly attended class reunions and other events associated with the school. Three relationships that he treasured were with high school principal Dr. Bailey Marshall, mathematics teacher Joe McGraw, and band director Neil Grant. Darryl credited Dr. Marshall and Joe McGraw with having influenced the trajectory of his life. Darryl became an accomplished trumpet player and musician under the tutelage of Neil Grant and enjoyed music immensely throughout his life. He often reflected to friends upon the knowledge, skill, and musicianship of Mr. Grant and how much he enjoyed learning from him. Mr. Grant introduced Darryl to the trumpet virtuoso and Tonight Show Band Leader Doc Severinsen at a music clinic at the Tri-State Music Festival in Enid, Oklahoma in 1966. Darryl followed Severinsen’s career with great enthusiasm over the years and last saw him perform live in upstate New York in 2019.
An important milestone in Darryl’s life was his acceptance at Rice University in Houston, Texas. He pursued engineering studies and completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1971. In 1972 he obtained his master’s degree also in electrical engineering.
Immediately after graduate school Darryl worked for Texas Instruments in Dallas. He then relocated to Southern California. There he pursued his passion for airplanes and aircraft design by working at Northrop Grumman and NASA. Years later Darryl’s professional endeavors took him to Northern California where he settled in San Jose. Parsec Technologies was Darryl’s own creation. It was a startup company and engineering consulting firm that he opened upon arrival in San Jose. In this firm he did some of his most productive and satisfying work for a variety of clients in a range of industries. At his final employer, Litepoint/Teradyne, he was appointed Fellow and left an indelible imprint there by developing intellectual property for wireless testing solutions. Darryl was admired and respected for his professional accomplishments. He loved the culture of Litepoint, the leadership of the company, his many brilliant colleagues and he reveled in the difficult technical problems he was called upon to solve.
During his time in California, Darryl developed a passion for endurance sports. Along with a group of friends, he competed in marathons, double-marathons, cycling events, triathlons, and the Ironman Penticton in Canada. But more than anything, Darryl cherished the camaraderie he shared with his friends, the “D-Club Gang” as he called them.
The other influence that Darryl embraced in Northern California was the incredible variety of cuisine available in the area and the amazing variety of fine wine produced there. He became enamored of experiencing his interest at various events and fine restaurants in the area with friends and colleagues and he often befriended restaurant owners and their staff.
In 2004 he married Mireille (Mia) Bourassa, a French-Canadian woman whom he had met at a violin concert in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Darryl was devoted to Mia and regarded himself fortunate to have met her when he was age fifty and to have prevailed upon her to relocate to the United States from her native Canada to be with him.
Darryl was a very accomplished person professionally, but he was most remarkable for his human qualities and the personal relationships he fostered. He had a huge heart, a major appetite for life and was emotionally courageous and ethically possessed. He had a great sense of humor and a strong philanthropic inclination. He lived his life with a greater purpose from an idealistic perspective and felt strongly connected to the world. He was grateful for all that he had achieved in life and gave back to society by contributing to many causes in which he passionately believed and passed along knowledge and counseling to many younger colleagues as a further means of giving back to the world.
Darryl is survived by his wife Mireille (Mia) Bourassa Denton and his two brothers plus a large and diverse group of friends whose fellowship he treasured.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in San Jose, California later in 2021 when it is safe to gather for such an event.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to one of the causes that were important to Darryl such as:
1) Union of Concerned Scientists
2) Natural Resources Defense Council
3) Climate Reality Project
4) NPR – National Public Radio
Written by Darryl’s great friend: Doug Kennedy
