David Dolive

David was married to Melanie Jeanne Perkins Dolive for 38 years and was a faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Longview, Texas.
David enjoyed traveling to Arkansas and hoped to retire there. He was a fan of Dallas Stars Hockey, Texas Rangers baseball and the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Billie Jean Hoke and Wayne Dolive.
David is survived by his loving wife, Melanie; his brother Dr. Brian Dolive, his son Evan and wife Miranda Dolive of Longview; his daughters Caitlin and husband Jimmy Rosendo of Lewisville, TX; Haley Dolive and Fiance Joe Deem of Hurst, TX. David is also survived by his three grandchildren, Violet, Reid and Charlotte Dolive.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of HeartsWay Hospice, Highland Park Senior Care, Select Speciality Hospital, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Daniel Robbins.
Service will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Longview, Texas.
