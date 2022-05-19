David Dwane Cowley
LONGVIEW — David Dwane Cowley, often simply referred to as Cowley, passed away Monday morning May 16, 2022, shortly after a quiet family breakfast.He was just three weeks short of celebrating his 62nd birthday. Though born in Odessa, TX on June 9, 1960, his parents wasted little time relocating the family to the pine covered hills of East Texas. David attended Harleton ISD where he played football, skied the wakes of Lake O’ The Pines, and kept the teachers on their toes with his ongoing pranks. Not long after high school, he built his first home just outside of Longview, TX. He started a new job keeping the shop clean at Johnson Crane. This would later prove to be the career field he would excel in. Longview, Texas was home to David, but the Cowley River Bottom Ranch was his forever happy place. He spent more than 35 years in the business building two very successful national crane companies and becoming a leader and mentor in the industry.
He is survived by his son Cameron and wife Paige and daughters Chelsea and Karsyn. Sister Vicky Vise, nephew Jimmie Vise, nieces Lori Beth, Jaime Albertson and Sarah and nephew Jacob Vise wife Scarlot.
David was also an excited grandfather to his grandson of Cameron and Paige Cowley due November 25, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard Dwane Cowley and Eunice Pointe.
A service celebrating the life of David will be held at 10 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church in Ore City, with Pastor Tony pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Harleton. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Friday at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.