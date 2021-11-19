David Edward Haverkorn
SAN ANTONIO — DAVID EDWARD HAVERKORN
July 15, 1948 ~ November 3, 2021
David Edward Haverkorn, 73, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2021 of complications of Alzheimer’s disease. His son was at his side.
David was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 15, 1948 and attended L. D. Bell High School in Hurst, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1970 and briefly pursued a master’s degree in biology. In 1971 he matriculated to the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Dental Branch, graduating in 1975. He went on to complete a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Dental Branch Post Graduate School of Dentistry in 1978.
David married Candice (née Box) Haverkorn in 1975. The family moved to Lake Jackson where their son Mark and daughter Megan were born. In 1984 the family moved to Longview, Texas where Dr. Haverkorn practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery until retiring to Lake Whitney in 2006. Eventually the Haverkorns moved to San Antonio to be near their children.
David is survived by his wife Candice, son Mark and his wife Rashel, daughter Megan and her husband Kyle, and seven grandchildren who all loved him dearly. Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and is also an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in San Antonio, Texas. Megan is a successful writer.
David is also survived by his four sisters June, Zelda, Billie Ruth, and Deloris and his brother Steven and many nieces and nephews. Steven may have coaxed David into some misadventures when they were growing up. His sisters say they rarely misbehaved. David is preceded in death by his parents, Z. L. and Mary (née Newberg) Simpson and his sister Diane.
David was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, fishing, and backpacking. He always dreamed of the next adventure. He enjoyed woodworking, building houses with his dad and brother when he was young and later teaching himself fine woodworking. The oldest grandchildren remember watching Grandpa David building them toys in his shop.
David served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Longview, Texas. He was a leader in the Longview men’s Bible Study Fellowship class. Later he was part of the White Bluff Chapel’s men’s ministry where he enjoyed participating in service projects. David taught us to work hard and respect others and was known for his quick whit.
There will be a memorial service for David on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2pm at the Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the South Texas Alzheimer’s Association or your local Salvation Army.
