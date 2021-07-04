David Eugene Burks
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — David Eugene Burks of Longview passed away June 29, 2021, in Dallas, TX at the age of 74. He was born February 27, 1947 in Longview, TX to parents Archie Burks and Elsie (Morrow) Burks.
Mr. Burks worked for Letourneau, Trailmobile, WKM and later Spring Hill Exxon/Tire where he was the owner/operator. The shop became known as the place where “all the old men hang out” drinking coffee and sharing stories of years gone bye. Mr. Burks was a founding member of the Longview Bass Club and was an avid fisherman. He loved being on the lake. He had a love of sports as well, holding titles in football and basketball for Spring Hill High School for many years. He continued in his love of sports and went on to coach Little League and Pony League Baseball for many Spring Hill Youth. He loved the Dallas Cowboys. Above all, he dearly loved his family and friends. Especially his grandsons and made it a point to attend all their events.
Mr. Burks was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria Harris; brother, Randy Nichols; and special friend, Travis Parr.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Pat; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimber Lutz and husband Marcus, Mandy Brint and husband Jeff; grandsons, Zac Thompson and fiancé, Tori Wilson, Spencer Thompson and fiancé Laura Garcia and Jackson Lutz; brother, Gerald Burks and wife, Tina; sisters, Linda Parker and husband Clay, Debbie Castleberry and husband Larry and sister, Judy Nichols. Brother-in-law; Bud Mahaffey and wife Pam. Numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and officiated by Pastors Wayne Haney and Ron Witcher. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The Burks family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff on the 4th floor at Kindred Hospital Dallas Central for their love and support during this difficult time.
As a gesture of love for his grandson that suffers with Multiple Sclerosis, memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org
Serving as pallbearers are Zac Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Jackson Lutz, Marcus Lutz, Jeff Brint and Phillip Davidson. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Arnold, Russell Pollick, Bud Mahaffey, Gerald Burks, Ernie Teske, Bill Love, Donna Parr Jennings, Rusty Johnson and Ronnie Gibson.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Burks family.
