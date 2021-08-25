David Fletcher Hartgrove
DAINGERFIELD — Memorial service for David Fletcher Hartgrove 77 of Daingerfield will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Scott Darby officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Fletcher was born on March 27, 1944 in Morris County to Claud C. and Cora B. Rowe Hartgrove. He died on Friday, August 20, 2021.
He worked as an electrician for 30 years at Brown and Root. He enjoyed visiting fishing hunting and gardening. Never meet a stranger.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bradfield Chapel Cemetery Association.
Preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Wanda Hartgrove, brothers Rudolph Hartgrove and Dan Hartgrove and his wife Mary Jo.
Survived by his son Shane Hartgrove and wife Stephanie of Daingerfield; grandson Keagan Hartgrove and fiancé Hope Mantooth of Daingerfield; granddaughter Morgan Derrick and husband Dillan of Naples; great grandsons Carter and Payden Derrick of Naples; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Bradfield Chapel Cemetery association.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
