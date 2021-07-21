David Francis Penn
David Francis Penn
LONGVIEW — David Francis Penn DPT, OCS, entered into rest July 17, 2021 in Longview at the age of 55. He was born May 26, 1966 in Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, John W. Penn and Leticia F. Penn, of San Antonio. Survivors include his wife Tamra, children Dawson and Lexi, brother, Joseph Penn, MD & sister-in-law Catherine, nephews Oliver and Elliot Penn, his birth mother Sylvia Palumbo, and numerous relatives in Texas and Monterrey, NL, Mexico.
Visitation will be held Thursday 7/22/21 from 5:00 PM through 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A rosary will be held on Friday 7/23/21 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 AM with the committal service to follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery, Longview. The Mass will be livestreamed. Details to follow
To pay tribute and view the many accomplishments and servant leadership of David Penn, please log on to our website at www.raderfh.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.