David Gaylon Holley
LONGVIEW — David Gaylon Holley passed away at home in the early morning of December 27, 2021.
David was born February 20, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was soon adopted by K.D. Holley and Idella Webb Holley. He married Anita Ballard Holley by on May 27,1968. They were married for 53 years.
David is survived by daughter and son-in-law, M’lea and Chad Applewhite; his son, David Weldon Holley; his three grandchildren, Savannah Holley, Chadwick Applewhite, and Reese Applewhite. He loved his children and grandchildren very much as well as his cousins. Recently David had found his birth family. They had taken David into their lives, and he was so thankful. Being an only child, David considered his sister-in-law, Mary Bob Smith, and brothers-in-laws, Mike Smith and Jim Ballard, as his own sister and brothers.
David was a member of the first Methodist Church in Longview. He had graduated in the class of 1965 from Longview High School, and graduated from Lon Morris college and Southern Methodist University. David taught at Longview high school for 20 years.
Services will be held later due to the new covid problems. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
