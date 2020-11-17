David Howard Utz
LONGVIEW — Together again!
After the loss of his wife of 54 years, David and Linda Utz are reunited again by his death on November 13th, 2020. They were married on October 25th, 1963 in Tyler Tx. They raised two children, Carolyn and James. David was a landscaper all his life and could tell you about every tree and flower in your yard. He moved to Longview to support his brother’s landscaping business as an irrigation specialist. He loved working outdoors with his crew, and his time clock was determined by sunrise to sunset. His hobbies included collecting John Deere memorabilia, American history, and spending time with his cherished church family at Mobberly Baptist Church. David is preceded in death by his older brother Elvyn (Punkin) Utz. He is survived by his loving family, daughter Carolyn Durham, son James and his wife Brandy Utz, granddaughter Lauren Smith and her husband Sean Smith, granddaughters Lanie Durhan and Reagan Utz, and grandson Ian Utz. David is also survived by his younger brother Charles and his wife Sharon Utz, sister in law Shirley Utz, and sister in law Ann Dozier.
Services will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18th beginning at 10 a. m. with a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service.
