David James Jereb

David grew up on a Pine Tree cul-de-sac full of boys and outdoor adventures. A 2008 graduate of PT, he was named into the senior Hall of Fame. He played varsity baseball for three years and was part of the 2007 District Championship team. He served as a BUC and often did the worm dressed as the Pirate at football games. After high school, David attended Kilgore College, Blinn College, and Texas Tech before finding his way to a career in corrosion technology. He was certified as a Nace 2 Inspector.
Church and family were the most important things in his life. He grew up in First Baptist Church and found a wonderful church home in Grace Creek as an adult. But for the last 12 years, he struggled with depression and alcoholism and those illnesses took him from us and finally into eternal rest with Jesus.
He is survived by mother, Barbara Yantz Jereb, brothers, Andrew of Longview, Michael (Erin) of Temple, nephews, Jack, Luke, and Ben, of Temple, the loves of his life. He is also survived by his father, Ron Jereb, several loving aunts, uncles and cousins who adored him, god-sister, Rachel Gilbreath, best friend Preston Peck and his love, Kalyn Harris. He was preceded in death by his special godparents, Marvin and Mary Lamb, who joyously welcomed him home!
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 pm, in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration® will be Saturday December 14 at 2:00 pm, Welch’s. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the House of Disciples or Summer Sky Treatment Center.
