David Keith Nichols

David Nichols, a lifelong resident of Longview, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51. David was a kind and loving person who will be missed by many. He was a character with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He truly enjoyed life and always looked for the positive. His passing has left a hole in many lives that will not be easy to fill.
He was a devoted son, a loving brother, and a wonderful uncle and nephew. He had a heart the size of Texas. David loved and believed in family, he was a great source of support for anyone who was in need and was happy to help. He was a huge fan of the Pro Wrestlers and The Dallas Cowboys. He believed in family and that you do for family which also included his work family (who fondly referred to him as “Hot Wheels”).
David was preceded in death by his father, Don Nichols. He is survived by his mother, Dora Nichols; sister Alicia Fanestiel and husband Bruce of Crosby; two brothers Kenny of Longview, Roger and wife Karen of Henderson and his favorite “Aunt” Debbie Crawford and her husband Damon of Longview. David was also loved by nieces and nephews; Tim Nichols (Janna), Dustin Nichols (Courtney), Leslie Nichols and Ashley Weir (Jared) as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Hearth Association.
