David Kurt Roy, 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 12, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.
Kurt was born to Joe and Maria Roy on February 22, 1962 in Longview, Texas, where he was baptized and raised in Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Spring Hill High School, with honors, in 1980, where he was a skilled trumpet player in the award-winning Spring Hill High School Blue Brigade Band. One of his fondest memories from school was marching in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California.
Upon completing high school, Kurt went on to earn a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Texas. He then got a job as an engineer for U.S. Data Corporation in Addison, Texas.
From there, he teamed up with his friend, David Edwards, where they became the very successful owners of the multi-million-dollar company Texas Barcode Systems, LTD, in Plano, Texas. The business, to this day, develops software for companies such as General Motors, Eastman Kodak, and Tandy Corporation just to name a few.
Kurt was a caring and giving person who relished in being a perfectionist. He loved to help other, especially those he could help with his many different skills, from electrical/computer engineering to small engine repair. He was a deep thinker and could figure out most any difficult project that was brought to his attention.
Kurt married the love of his life, Frances, the daughter of Ana H. Nievas Diaz and Jose F. Carro Medina, on July 8, 1995, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. In November 1998, the couple had a daughter, Andrea, who along with Frances, never left Kurt's side in his time of need.
He deeply loved his wife, daughter and family. He especially admired his mother, who made the effort to come help his wife and daughter care for him in his final months.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Frances Carro Roy, and daughter, Andrea Roy, both of Frisco; his parents, Joe and Maria Roy of Longview; his elder brother, Billy H. Roy, also of Longview, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, at 9:30 am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, located at 2800 Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Wade Turner, Jose Ramon Blanco, Sandy Rivera, David Edwards, Randy Fleet, and John "Ken" Chaplin.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.