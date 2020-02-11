spotlight
David Lee Blalock, Sr.
GLADEWATER — Visitation for David Lee Blalock, Sr., 80, of Gladewater will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to immediately follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. Mr. Blalock passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Gladewater.
Mr. Blalock was born October 19, 1939 in Gladewater, Texas to the late Monnie Lee Blalock and Ira Beatrice Humphries. David worked for many years as a Diesel Mechanic for DARR Equipment Co. before retirement. He loved his family and was very protective of those close to him. David had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed working on anything with an engine. His passion was cars, especially Camaro’s and he loved listening to music. David will not soon be forgotten by the loving family and friends he leaves behind.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Leveda Stevenson Blalock; son David Lee Blalock, Jr.; daughter Tealie Leveda Blalock; five grandchildren Raven, Michael, Cara, Gabriel and Luke; four great grandchildren Ryder, Parker, Miles and Audrey as well as many other loving family and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Wanda Jean Mackey.
But Ruth replied, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God.” Ruth 1:16
