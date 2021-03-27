David Leon McMillon
GILMER — Funeral service for David Leon McMillon, 94 of Gilmer will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Kessler, Daniel McMillon, Clint McMillon and Christian Swink officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 27, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service. Mr. McMillon passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Gilmer. David McMillon was born on July 26, 1926, in Dallas, Texas to Raymond and Fannie Mae Bryant Halback McMillon. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII as a seaman 2nd class and received a Purple Heart. Mr. McMillon worked as an outside plant tech at SW Bell before his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shriners and the Senior Citizens organization. Mr. McMillon is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie Clinton and Kathy Ann McMillon; daughter, Sharon Kay McMillon; grandchildren, Amy Jo McMillon, Clint McMillon and wife, Kelsee, Daniel McMillon and wife, Lacy; great grandchildren, Emeree McMillon, West McMillon, Christian Swink and wife, Sherrie, Caden Swink, Connor Swink and Tenley Swink. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Francis Faye Scott.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Sabine ISD teacher's aide gets probation for improper relationship with student
- Judson Road in Longview reopening in coming weeks
- Newspaper carrier who was shot in Marshall speaks out; GoFundMe started
- Gladewater man killed in West Texas crash
- City of Longview property acquisition set for court date
- Upshur County Sheriff's Office: Man accidentally electrocuted near Diana
- New businesses create community hub for Longview's Pine Tree neighborhood
- Longview pair arrested in theft of materials from construction site
- Police: Man shot at vehicles on Interstate 20 in Gregg County
- Stallard: Judgmental fan dropped the ball
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.