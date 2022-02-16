David Lynn White, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Services for David Lynn White, Sr. 65, of Longview will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. Dudley Plaisance officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. White passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Liberty City.
David was born on July 5, 1956, in Longview, Texas to the late William Mack White and Jo Helen Rhymer. He married the love of his life Tammy on December 30, 1982. They shared four children together and David was the best father in the world. David raced at the Hallsville Dragstrip track as number 4267 for many years. He was also a master electrician and worked for Woodard Electric Company. David loved to fish and was the President of the White Oak Bass Club. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, spending mornings with his friends at Whataburger, and his family’s Thursday night family nights. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeff White.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Tammy White of Longview; son, David Lynn White, Jr. and wife Lauren of Kilgore; daughters, Shirley Clements and husband Mike of Liberty City, Brittany Turner of Elderville and Samantha White of Longview; grandchildren, Mason Stith and wife Kelsey of White Oak, Abby Lynn Fears of Longview, Brooke Grubbs of Liberty City, Landri White (Fred) of Kilgore, Rylen Turner of Elderville; his loving Chihuahua “Boo Boo” and numerous other loving family members.
