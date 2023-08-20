David Martin Hestand
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — David Martin Hestand, 88, of Longview, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on April 14, 1935, to Wilmer and Carrie Hestand. David was a soft-spoken and witty man with a heart of gold. He loved watching MSNBC and discussing politics. David cherished his family and his beloved poodle, Maggie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Traci Hestand Lambert, son-in-law Michael Lambert, son Stephen Hestand, grandchildren: Keeli and Dalton Brewer, Logan Hestand, Ayla Dotson-Hestand, Alyssa and Madelyn Lambert, Addison and Elise Fussell, and great-grandchildren Kyler Pyles and Kaysen Brewer. David is also survived by his former wife, Sue Hestand, her spouse Wyley Biggs, cousins Linda Hestand Sadler and Paula Hestand Botkin, and numerous other cousins.
David attended Longview Schools and graduated from Longview High School. He served in the United States Army and was proud of his military associations. After his military service, David worked and retired from the United States Postal Service, where he served as the union president and received several commendations for his performance. He also worked at East Texas Motor Freight. David was a member of the Order of the Free Masons for over fifty years.
David was a Christian and found solace in his relationship with the Lord. In his free time, he enjoyed watching television, reading, listening to old records, visiting with family, drinking coffee, and playing with Maggie.
David wished to be cremated, and a small graveside family service will be held at a later date under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in David’s memory to the Longview High School Band Boosters. David was a member of the Lobo band during his time at Longview High School and was thrilled that his granddaughters were following in his footsteps. Donations can be made via PayPal at Lobobandboosters@gmail.com or mailed to Lobo Band Boosters, P.O. Box 233, Judson, Texas 75660.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Marco Chavez, Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, PrimeCare Hospice, PrimeCare Home Health, Visiting Angels, Hilliard Funeral Home, Larry and Beth Lambert, and their church family at God’s Storehouse Church for the support and comfort provided during the last months of David’s life.
David Martin Hestand will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing.
