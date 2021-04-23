David Miller
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Funeral services for David Miller, 92, of Longview will be 10 am Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held at 9 AM before the service. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
Mr. Miller was born September 1, 1928 in Big Sandy, Texas to James Sidney and Hallie Marie Glenn Miller and died April 21, 2021 in Longview. He graduated from Texas A & M with an MBA and became a CPA. He was tax manager for Brown and Root for over 20 years.
After retirement, he and Betty moved to Longview. They enjoyed may years of golf and ballroom dancing. Each Thanksgiving they hosted a family reunion. All the kids and their families and many friends attended every year. It was a great time filled with love and fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Albert, sisters, Mary Louise Schrader and Hazel Welk, and his first wife, Merilou, daughter, Laney Carstarphen and stepdaughter, Janet Ledford.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter, Tracey Shipper and husband, Pat; brother, Perry D. Miller; stepchildren, Kathy Davis and Donna Ewing; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mexican restaurant preparing to open
- Two East Texans enter guilty pleas to federal postal offenses
- Officials believe one person dead in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview woman to mark 101st birthday with dance party at Reo
- FAA confirms pilot death in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview ISD shares, removes campaign social media post
- Officials: Proposed bill in Texas House threatens economic development, revenues
- 'Magical experience': Kilgore's Avalon Faire returns for medieval merriment
- New Longview bicycle shop marks grand opening
- Bullard teens found safe in Plano hotel after family worries for over a day
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.