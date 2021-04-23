David Miller
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Funeral services for David Miller, 92, of Longview will be 10 am Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Reverend Jay Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held at 9 AM before the service. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
Mr. Miller was born September 1, 1928 in Big Sandy, Texas to James Sidney and Hallie Marie Glenn Miller and died April 21, 2021 in Longview. He graduated from Texas A & M with an MBA and became a CPA. He was tax manager for Brown and Root for over 20 years.
After retirement, he and Betty moved to Longview. They enjoyed may years of golf and ballroom dancing. Each Thanksgiving they hosted a family reunion. All the kids and their families and many friends attended every year. It was a great time filled with love and fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Albert, sisters, Mary Louise Schrader and Hazel Welk, and his first wife, Merilou, daughter, Laney Carstarphen and stepdaughter, Janet Ledford.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter, Tracey Shipper and husband, Pat; brother, Perry D. Miller; stepchildren, Kathy Davis and Donna Ewing; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

