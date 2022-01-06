David Ray Combest
LONGVIEW — David Ray Combest, of Longview, Texas passed away on January 1, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born on November 25, 1935, to Harvey Patrick and Euphria Grace (Tipps) Combest.
David went to Judson Grove School, graduating in the class of 1954, where he played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track.
In 1961 he was drafted in to the United States Army, and while stationed in Romulus, New York, David met Judith Rose Pagano. They were married on September 14, 1962. David was sent to Anchorage, Alaska for his last tour of duty. While in Alaska, David and Judy were in the most powerful earthquake recorded in North America registering 9.2 magnitude on March 27, 1964. After he was discharged, he and Judy moved to Longview.
They built a new home where they have lived for 52 years and raised four children.
David worked as the Manager of Automotive for Gibsons and Walmart and retired with Toyota of Longview.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, and watching his grandchildren grow up.
David is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers Floyd, Horace, Felton, Hershel, Wallace, and Joe Dean, and three sister Mildred, Evelyn, and Patricia.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Rose Pagano Combest, three daughters Laurie Schaetz and husband Bob of Longview, Angela Walker and husband Scott of Longview, Lisa Evans and husband Doug of Waterford, Virginia, and son Scotty Combest and wife Alexis of Tyler Texas, 14 Grandchildren, Lindsay Brazell and husband, Nathan, Joseph, Nicholas, Zachary, and Christopher Schaetz, Christy Trujillo, Trevor and Hunter Walker, Peter Evans, Alex Evans and wife Sarah, Christian, Lauren and Victoria Combest, and Nick Lumbert. And 4 Great-Grandchildren Matthew and Noah Brazell, Brycelynn and Cheyenne Walker. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Geraldine O’Conner Combest of Longview, and a brother-in-law, William Pagano and wife Kay.
The family would like to invite friends for a time of visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with a service starting at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. A processional will leave Welch Funeral Home immediately following the service. A graveside service will also be held at Alpine Cemetery following the chapel service.
