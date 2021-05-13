David Raymond Harris
CARTHAGE — Memorial services for Mr. David Harris, 86, of DeBerry, Texas will be Friday, May 14th, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Chapel with Mr. Buddy Bankhead officiating.
Mr. David Raymond Harris was born October 14, 1934 in Carthage, Texas. He passed this life May 7, 2021 at his home in DeBerry, Texas. David was the only son of seven children born to the marriage of Raymond Donly and Dorthy Christine Harris. He was raised and schooled in Carthage graduating with the Bulldog class of 1953. He attended Panola Junior College, the University of Texas and received his bachelor’s in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Mr. Harris married his love, Kathryn Jewel “Judy” Lawrence July 27, 1956 and they celebrated 65 years together and had four children. Mr. Harris began his career as a right of way buyer for the state of Texas, spent many years with the power company and years in insurance before he retired. In his retirement years he savored time on his 550-acre Sugar Bottom Ranch in North Texas. David and Judy worked the land and cattle. David raised and traded mules and they loved their time spent together on the ranch.
David was a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ. He loved the sport of golfing, and time on the course, telling stories he was known for. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Billie Davis, Mattie Caruthers, Dorothy Collins, and Jimmie Nell Lynch; and a son, James David Harris.
Mr. Harris is survived by his loving wife Judy Harris of DeBerry; son Larry Raymond Harris and wife Carol of Boyd; daughters, Lisa Karen Ware and husband Byron of North Richlands Hills, and Jennifer Kathryn Grant and husband Steve of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Martha Milhauser of Longview, and Elaine Ross and husband Dan of Beckville; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ben Grant and wife Anahi, their children Naomi and Micah; Sam Grant and wife Ashley, their child, Nicky Kathryn; and Bethany Grant; Seth Harris and wife Rachel; Krista Barber and husband R.L., their children, Whit, Zaley, Trace, Taryn; Lauren Black and children, Ellie and Ben; Katie Pelley and husband Jared, their children, Noelle, James, Luke; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two adults, two children killed in Texas 31 wreck between Kilgore, Tyler
- Adopted child means 'special' Mother's Day for Hallsville natives
- LFD: UPS driver broke down door of burning Longview home, rescued resident
- Police Beat: Saturday, May 8, 2021
- Police looking for registered sex offender as suspect in White Oak homicide
- Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint
- Higher construction costs, availability of materials complicate Longview-area home building
- 'A new adventure:' Gregg County Human Resources Director moves on after 43 years of service
- East Texas Builders Association celebrates 67th Parade of Homes with 9 houses showcasing latest trends
- Strong named boys hoops coach at Spring Hill
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.