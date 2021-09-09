David Roberts
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for David Dwayne Roberts, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 10th, 2021 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 9th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.David was born on August 14, 1946 in Canyon, Texas and died on September 06, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
