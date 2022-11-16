David Stewart
LONGVIEW — David Stewart was born in New Jersey on February 12, 1937. He joined his loving wife, Peggy, in heaven on November 9, 2022. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his father William Stewart, mother Sue Spencer, brother William Stewart Jr., sister Caroline Jones and his grandson Stewart Linthicum.
David was a dedicated father to his four girls: Debbie Slaback (Fred Slaback), Donna Smith (Dale Smith), Susan Linthicum (Kevin Linthicum), and Carrie Snyder (Don Grindle).
He was a caring Poppy to Jeff Bass, Jason Bass, Jesse Smith, Jon Elia, Juliana Buchanan, Alexis Leatherman and Rebecca Kilfoyle, along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend Janice Upright.
David was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and those who loved and knew him.
A family directed Memorial Service will be 10AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview, with family visitation starting at 9AM.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
