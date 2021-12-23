David V. Stroud
KILGORE — David V. Stroud, age 77, of Kilgore, passed away Monday, December 20th, 2021. He was born in Tyler to Vernon and Inez (Garrett) Stroud on August 30th, 1944. A 1963 graduate of Henderson High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps in February, 1964, and was among the first Marines sent to Vietnam, in 1965, where he was an infantryman in the 3rd Division. Following his tour of duty, he served as a drill instructor for two years at Parris Island. After his four years in the Marines, he attended Stephen F. Austin State University, from which he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in History in 1972. Following several years teaching History at West Rusk Junior High, he returned to SFA for his MA in History, and in 1977 began teaching at Kilgore College, where he inspired a love for American and Texas history among his many students for 39 years. David also published five books: Ector’s Texas Brigade and the Army of Tennessee, Flames and Vengeance, Inscribed Union Swords, Civil War Sword and Revolver Presentations: As Reported in the Boston Daily Evening Transcript, 1861-1865, and Grazing Fire, a book of poems based on his experiences in Vietnam. In his retirement, he enjoyed podcasting about his favorite historical events; these can be found online under Mr. Stroud’s History Class on various platforms.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gloria (Stroud) Dorsett and half-sister Gay (Marria) Ackerman. David is survived by his children, Sarah Stroud Quinlan (Gerard) and Ben Stroud (Marissa), and his brother, Dean Stroud, and his nephews Matt Stroud and Stephen Dorsett and niece Jennifer (Dorsett) Galloway, and four grandchildren. His memorial service is at 1 PM, Thursday, December 23rd, at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore, followed by burgers at the Circle Café, his favorite hangout for anyone who would like to join. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation (www.sp-foundation.org). Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
