David Van Meter

David attended Sabine ISD and graduated from Longview High School.
David was known and loved by so many. He was the domino King, a prankster, #1 UT football fan and a special Olympics multi medal winner.
David was a kind soul who had an unbelievable memory, an infectious laugh and he loved his Mama and Mamaw V more than anything.
Preceded in death by Mother, Lelia and two sisters, Angel and Kathy Van Meter.
Grandparents Frank and Bertha Van Meter and Charles and Freda Dennis all of Kilgore.
Lastly, we must not forget to include Boots, who was 17 and the best mouse catcher in East Texas.
He is survived by his Father, Joe T Van Meter Sr. Of Kilgore, brother Joe T and Shirley Van Meter of Kilgore, Sisters Rebecca Van Meter and Kelly Beck of San Antonio, Annie and Steven Truitt of Kilgore, Suzi and Rick Meyers of Fulton, brother Dr. Jimmy and Dr. Sherry Van Meter of Alaska. Aunt and Uncle Ken and Judy Johnson of Des Moines Iowa, Uncle Jimmy Dennis of Mansfield Tx, Aunts Iva Van Meter and Linda Van Meter, both of Kilgore Tx. Nieces Arial and Jason Franks and their children Luke, Levi and Lela, Tatum V Fuller, Tera V Hernandez and her children Angelise, Sebastian and Carolena, Liberty Meyers and Paige Van Meter. Nephews Charlie and Alex VanMeter, Cole and Tristan Truitt and many cousins.
The family would like to thank the community for the love they’ve always shown for our brother, uncle, nephew and son.
Due to safety concerns, we will not be having visitation time or Chapel service.
We will have a private, Family only, graveside service.
Those who wish may meet in the Rader parking lot at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 and follow the procession to Danville Cemetery. When reaching the cemetery please make the loop and exit. We ask that you not exit your vehicle. We appreciate your understanding.
Donations in his honor should be made of your time in front of a television watching his Texas Longhorns or donate to the local animal shelter in his name.
Special thank you to our Angel, Nurse Shelia, who held David’s hand when we could not.
