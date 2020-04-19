David Vinson Sims

David had three siblings, Micheal, Bonnie, and G.W., they grew up in Houston and East Texas. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston. He attended University of Texas at Austin then Baylor University in Waco where he became ordained as a Baptist Minister preaching in the Souther Bible Belt area. He was a member of Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396 and a Past Master at Tatum Lodge #1386. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite in Waco and of the Sharon Shrine Temple of Tyler. David held the title of both district deputy grand master and a district instructor in the East Texas area.
David was also a skilled auto body repairman and worked with several mortgage companies in foreclosures, postings, and sales. David never knew what it was to give up or to be too old or too tired to do anything and retired at 90.
David is survived by his children, Carolyn Ethridge of Kilgore, Marilyn Petty of Gilmer, David V. Sims, Jr of Longview, Franks Sims of Rhode Island, Dan LaMont of Lufkin, Kelly LaMont of Houston, Charles LaMont of Florida, Robert LaMont of Longview, and sister-in-law Shirley Reinhard of Longview. Also by numerous grand and great grand children.
He is loved by all and will be greatly missed. Cremation is being handled by the East Texas Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no public funeral arrangements. Immediate family will memorialize him individually at home in this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: any local charity or shelter.
