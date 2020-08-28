David Wayne Holmes, Jr.

David had a zest for life like no other. He loved hunting and fishing with his nephew Preston. He was incredibly proud of his nephew, Colby, for being accepted to The University of Texas. “Hook ‘Em” he would always say. To them he was Uncle, always fun, supportive, and ready for adventure. Best friends they were.
He loved Lake Cherokee and the precious time that he spent there with his Girlfriend Wendy.
To Tammy, he was “brother”, her one and only, and on occasion “wild boy”.
David is reunited with his parents, Wayne and Peggy Holmes. Oh, what a reunion that must be. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Judd Byrnes; beloved nephews, Colby and Preston Byrnes; and Girlfriend, Wendy Hood.
He will be deeply missed by his chosen family Maurita Stark, Kathy Love, Gina and Scott Green, Haylen and Tanner, Shawn and Nikki Hayes, Heather Switzer, and Kelsey King.
David will be remembered for his huge smile, ability to light up a room, and bring laughter to any situation. Our lives will be forever blessed by the time spent with David, Uncle, Brother. Oh, the stories that we could tell.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel.
A memorial guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
