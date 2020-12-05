David Wayne Tidwell

David was born on November 4, 1946 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was the son of the late D. Wayne Tidwell and Mozelle Stockton Tidwell. David graduated from Richland Hills High School. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In 1977 he established the Red Devil Truck Wash in Gladewater a business that is still in operation today, and still family owned. He was instrumental in the establishment of Life Church of Longview, served on the Board of Directors and helped with the purchase and renovation of the church facility. David also gave to any need that arose over the past 15 years. He was a very hard worker, but did enjoy going deep sea fishing when he had free time. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends and customers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Deifilia Tidwell of Kilgore; his three daughters and sons-in-laws, Maria Mozelle Tidwell and Jose Delgado of Kilgore, Jennifer Deifilia Barron and Drew Barron of Tyler, Tami Horn and Andy Horn of Kirbyville; grandchildren, David Jose Delgado, Sylvie Day Delgado, Jenna Ray Horn, and Drew Horn; sisters, Linda Hicks and Donna Stockton both of Austin; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
