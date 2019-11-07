spotlight
David Wayne Williams
David Wayne Williams
LONGVIEW — David Wayne Williams 72, of Longview left this earth peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior.
David was born on September 4, 1947 in Houston TX as the son of the late Frank and Alice Williams. A 1966 graduate of Pine Tree High School, David soon thereafter founded David Williams Collision Repair, where he would repair vehicles from hundreds of miles away- his attention to detail and the pride in satisfaction of a job well done allowed him to serve his customers for over 45 years. His virtuous spirit, perseverance and measure of a man continues to shine through each of his children. David survived by his daughter, Sheila Davis and husband Brent, son Chad Williams, daughter Kelly Montgomery and husband Chris, son Hunter Williams; brothers Frank Williams Jr and Keith Williams; grandchildren Adam, Corey and Sheldon Glezen, Karley Ritchie, Jace Williams, Cloe and Chesney Pipkin and numerous great-grandchildren.
David spent many years serving AMBUCS. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations would be made to Longview AMBUCS.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 2pm. A visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 1pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.