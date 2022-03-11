David William Bennett
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — David William Bennett, beloved husband, father, friend and Pepaw, passed away peacefully at home Monday, March 7, 2022. His battle with dementia finally over, David is singing in heaven and has found his home. Born November 27, 1936, in San Antonio, Tx to George and Edith Bennett, David grew up in Arlington, Tx before moving to Jacksonville and graduating Jacksonville HS in 1955. He went on to graduate from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in chemical engineering in 1960 and has never ceased to love and support all things Longhorn and burnt orange. Upon graduation, David accepted what would be his 38-year career job with Eastman Kodak at the Texas Eastman site in Longview working primarily in the plastics area, retiring in 1998. It was in Jacksonville where David met his wife of 64 years, Billie Joyce Maness. The high school sweethearts married September 1, 1957, and moved to Austin where both attended and graduated from UT Austin, then moved to Longview. They had two daughters, Julie, and Renee, that were raised in White Oak, Tx in the house designed primarily by David himself. David never met a stranger. He loved singing, volunteering, photography, and spending time with his grandkids. Music and singing were his lifelong love, from elementary choir to SPEBSQSA Barbershop chorus and quartet singing to all aspects of singing and leading church music. As he struggled some days with dementia, it was his daughter Julie’s daily hymn and prayer text that could bring him back and have him singing his favorite hymns. David has always been a part of the Methodist church, calling Greggton United Methodist Church his church home for over 40 years. David served many years on the White Oak School Board and volunteered with Gregg County Historical Museum, Preservation Longview, and Longview Police Department. His love of photography led him to volunteer his time photographing numerous church and civic events, as well as to enter annual submissions to Texas Bank and Trust photo contests. But it was spending time with his grandchildren that he would treasure the most. From the swimming pool, card games and kitchen messes, to science experiments and school projects, Pepaw was prepped and ready. David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Billie Joyce Maness Bennett; daughter and son in law Julie and Randall Smith; daughter Renee Bennett Pullen; grandchildren: Paige Pullen (Tyler) Simmons, Erin Smith (Isaiah) McNeil, Shannon Smith (Jesus Juarez) and Randall Reed (Anna) Pullen; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters: Nancy (Ed) Rawlings and Linda Laughinghouse; sister-in-law Connie Cobb; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Bennett and his brother, John Bennett. A special thank you to his caregivers Anna Karpova, Shirley Nelson, and Diana Martinez. You will forever be family. The family appreciates that memorials be given to Greggton United Methodist Church and the Gregg County Historical Museum.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Greggton United Methodist Church with visitation preceding the service from 1-2pm. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. Online condolences can be left at https://www.raderfh.com.
