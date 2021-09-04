Dawn Goynes
KILGORE — Services for Dawn Goynes, 66, of Kilgore, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Longview First Assembly of God under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Revered Judith Ward and Reverend Bryan Peck officiating. The family will be receiving friends at Longview First Assembly of God before the service from three to four o’clock. Mrs. Goynes completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Tyler.
Mrs. Goynes was born September 27, 1954, in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Reverend Richard White and Patricia Rehfeldt. Dawn was an O’Fallon High School Graduate class of 1972. She married the love of her life, Reverend Darrel Goynes, on May 25, 1973, and she spent 48 years being a dedicated minister’s wife. Dawn was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to Christ. She worked at Texas Bank and Trust for twenty-one years. She enjoyed singing, reading, baking, family time, and of course shopping for her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, role model, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Dawn was reunited with her parents, and son, Todd Goynes.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Reverend Darrel Goynes; daughter, Tricia Honzell; grandchildren, Braden Honzell, Breanna Honzell, Bryson Honzell, Madeline Dews and husband Joseph Dews, Alexis Mitchell and husband Brandon Mitchell, Ryan Cartwright, and Carson Goynes; great-grandchildren, Delilah Dews, Riley Dews, Jasmine Dews, and daughter-in-law Courtney Tipton and husband Mark Tipton, son-in-law, Ralph Honzell; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
