DeAlva Blunt Eitelman
LONGVIEW — Born October 9th, 1928, the 4th child of James Bert and Isabell Blunt in Rush Springs, OK. Graduated High School from Rush Springs in 1946. Married Robert E. “Bob” Eitelman in August of 1946.
DeAlva was raised in a small southern Baptist church. She loved God and Jesus.
Moving to Texas in 1949 she and Bob started a family and a life of service to the communities where they lived. DeAlva was a very good secretary and enjoyed meeting people. She and Bob worked together in the Chamber of Commerce field for over 30 years. A lot of that time with the Longview Chamber of Commerce, until Bob’s passing in 1986. Then she worked selling Radio Advertising and later for the First Methodist Church. She loved people.
DeAlva was preceded in death by her loving husband and son Mark Eitelman. She leaves a daughter, Lanell Barnard - Longview; a son Steve (Karen) Eitelman - Hallsville, daughter-in-law Cheryl Eitelman - Longview; grandchildren Gene Eitelman, Dane Eitelman, Rob Eitelman, Carrie Eitelman, USN Chief Aaron Barnard, and USN Master Chief Evan Barnard; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful people with Heart to Heart Hospice, especially Marsha Mitchell, Ariel Wise, Lauren Whipkey and Lawrence Thompson.
A funeral service for DeAlva will be held at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, June 20, 2022; a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
