Dean (Burgess) Cooper
LONGVIEW — Dean (Burgess) Cooper was born in Corsicana, Texas on August 27, 1928 and passed peacefully from this life on January 3, 2021. She lived in Gregg County since 1932 and was a 1945 graduate of Pine Tree High School. She married Leroy Cooper shortly after he returned from the Pacific theater in World War II. They were happily married for forty years until his death in 1986.
She devoted her life to her husband and children and to providing a loving home for them. She was very active in the school activities of her children including serving as a PTA officer and supporting athletic, and music programs as well a host of special events for holidays. She planned and organized many school activities and setup, cooked for, and supervised those activities as well as providing transportation and chaperoning for many students. She was well known to her children’s teachers and classmates and was considered a “second mom” by many of their classmates.
She was preceded in death by her husband and also by her oldest son, David. She is survived by sons Rolland (Lana) and Eric (Mary Ann) and grandchildren Bobby Steelman, Angi Offield, Anita Stone, Scottie Cooper, Kelly Kendall, Kevin Cooper, Andrew Cooper, Jennifer Deblouw, Kailee Dixon and Kayla Tyler-Cooper. Also by special niece, Brenda Neal Starr, best friend Maudie McDaniel, and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Her family would like thank everyone at Brookdale for all the love and care they showed to mom during her stay there.
A memorial service will be scheduled when we can once again gather safely.
