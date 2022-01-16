Dean Kendall Patterson
LONGVIEW — Dean Kendall Patterson, 85, of Longview, Tx went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 26, 1936, in Scio, Ohio to Charles & Susan (Keck) Patterson. Dean was raised in Indianapolis, IN. After high school he joined the National Guard serving our country.
He held several jobs in manufacturing and over the years moved his family from Indiana to Longview, TX, Hemet, CA, Owasso, OK and back to Longview in 1977. At this time, he started building cabinets with the help from his sons. He was able to expand the business to Patterson Manufacturing, which is still going today. He also converted Trailways Buses to motor coaches and was able to take one of the buses (In the Pink) coast to coast and all the way up to Alaska.
His favorite past time was traveling in his bus, Dutch oven cooking, Ham radio, off roading in his Jeep and watching Nascar and the Indy 500.
Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years Ruth Frances Patterson; children & spouses Jerry & Donna Patterson, Carol & Keith Pittman, Jim & Julie Patterson, Jeff & Sherrie Patterson, and Mike & Tracy Patterson. He was also Pepaw to 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Susan Patterson, his brother Albert Patterson, and his sister Ann Pelz.
Dean always worked hard and took care of his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Services for Dean will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11 AM. Visitation is from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
