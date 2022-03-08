Deanie Freeman
LONGVIEW — Deanie Dorsey Freeman, age 86, passed away in Longview TX on March 4, 2022. She was the daughter of the late George & Noma (Cole) Dorsey. Deanie was married for 65 years to her beloved husband, Bennie Wayne Freeman, who preceded her in 2019. She was also preceded in death by sisters Joyce Purcell, Addie Tanner & Juanita Tucker, & brother Dennis Dorsey
Deanie, a 1953 graduate of Kilgore High School, went on to work in bookkeeping at Sear’s and Gibson’s. She volunteered for many years at local nursing homes. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Deanie was an excellent cook, and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, particularly at the holidays. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Yellowstone National Park, collecting bear figurines, gardening, and winning at cards. She was an avid reader, especially of the Bible. One of her favorite verses was “But those who wait on the LORD Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
Surviving are two daughters Lesa Madden and husband Mike, of Kilgore, Melissa Hamblen, and husband John, of Longview: grandchildren,
Michael Wayne Madden, Jessica Marie Madden, Jason Dean Madden, Syndi Madden Howell, Caleb Barber, Andrew Jordan, and Alex Hamblen; great-granddaughter Adalyn Grace Madden; sisters Ruby (John)Edsall, Patricia (Buddy)CanneLongo,
Velma Lillard, Noma Woodall, Judy Dorsey; brothers Richard (Carolyn)Dorsey, James Dorsey, and Tom (Sharon)Dorsey; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Deanie will be held Wednesday, March 9 at 3:30 pm at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held between 1 and 3 pm on Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
