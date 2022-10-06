A.J. GRAY
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for A.J. Gray, 18, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the gymnasium at Mt. Enterprise High School. Interment will follow at Isabell Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at the funeral home. A.J. passed from this life on October 3, 2022. He was born July 12, 2004.
