MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for A.J. Tatum, 87, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Tatum was born May 20, 1933, in Dike, and died November 19, 2020.
A.J. Tatum
