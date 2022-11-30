Adelia Nell Shahan
MARSHALL — Adelia Nell Shahan, age 73, passed away 11/25/2022. Ms. Shahan was born 9/19/1949 in Marshall, TX. Visitation on Wed., 11/30/22 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service Thurs., 12/1/2022 at 11am at Algoma South Cemetery. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
