Ailene White
LAKE CHEROKEE — Ailene White was born on July 23, 1974 and passed away on June 4, 2022. A memorial service for Ailene will be held at a later date and plans are currently pending. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
