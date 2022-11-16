Alice Edwards
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Alice Mae Edwards, 70, of Longview, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Friday, November 18, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Edwards was born November 10, 1951 in Easton, and died November 8, 2022.
