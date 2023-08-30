Alice Faye Frick
LONGVIEW — Alice Frick, 85, of Longview, passed away on August 27, 2023. Services to honor her life will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation at 9:30am with the service to follow at 10am. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.