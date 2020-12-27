DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services are scheduled for Alice Gill Leonard, 86, of Daingerfield, 12 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Interment, Sardis Cemetery. Visitation, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral home, Daingerfield. Mrs. Leonard was born August 4, 1934, in Leakesville, Miss., and died December 23, 2020.
Alice Gill Leonard
