Alice H. Collier
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Alice H. Collier, 93, of Longview will be 1 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Mrs. Collier was born in Tulsa, OK on September 20, 1929 and died in Longview July 19, 2023. Go to raderfh.com for full obituary.
