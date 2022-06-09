Alice McKinley Reavis
LONGVIEW — Alice McKinley Reavis, 86, passed away at home on June 7, 2022, in Longview, TX.
Service for Alice Reavis will be held on Friday, June 10th, at 1:00 PM at Cherokee Cemetery, Gilmer, TX.
Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 PM, June 9th, at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Burial: Cherokee Cemetery.
